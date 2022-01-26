Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army in Korea have numerous options for satisfying their pallet. One their choices is the KATUSA Snack Bar, or KSB, on Camp Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 23:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833689
|VIRIN:
|220126-A-JM362-593
|Filename:
|DOD_108846047
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How I Korea: Katusa Snack Bar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT