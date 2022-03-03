Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Aeromedical Training B-Roll

Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video by Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Xzavier Marte)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833686
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-HB480-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108845961
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
