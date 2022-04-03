Tactical Leadership Program 22-1 WO Graphics

The 492nd Fighter Squadron took part in Tactical Leadership Program 22-1 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, alongside several NATO allies including Spain, France, Italy and Greece. TLP is a NATO training course designed to provide multilateral training and increase NATO interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 23:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833681
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-WN564-226
|Filename:
|DOD_108845860
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ALBACETE, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
