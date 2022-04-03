Tactical Leadership Program 22-1 WO Graphics

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    03.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 492nd Fighter Squadron took part in Tactical Leadership Program 22-1 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, alongside several NATO allies including Spain, France, Italy and Greece. TLP is a NATO training course designed to provide multilateral training and increase NATO interoperability.

    TAGS

    NATO
    48th Fighter Wing
    TLP
    Tactical Leadership Program

