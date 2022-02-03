Maintainers with the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct an afterburner run on an F-15E Strike Eagle.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833680
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-WN564-174
|Filename:
|DOD_108845859
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|ALBACETE, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Strike Eagle Afterburner Run, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT