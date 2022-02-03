Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagle Afterburner Run

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers with the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct an afterburner run on an F-15E Strike Eagle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833680
    VIRIN: 220302-F-WN564-174
    Filename: DOD_108845859
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: ALBACETE, ES 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagle Afterburner Run, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    3rd AF
    48th AMXS

