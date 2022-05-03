Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Bids farewell to retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Arizona National Guard's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr., retires from thirty-two years of service on March 5, 2022 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Zamora served ten years active-duty and the last twenty-two years with the Army National Guard.

    Video by Army Sgt. Mykaela Martin

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:22
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Retirement Ceremony
    NG
    Arizona
    Army
    Army National Guard
    AZNG

