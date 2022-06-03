Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    453rd Cargo Transfer Company Mobilization Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 348th Transportation Battalion held a deployment ceremony today to honor more than 150 Soldiers from the 453rd Cargo Transfer Company out of Houston and Stinton, Texas as they prepare to mobilize overseas in support of Central Command.
    The 453rd is charged with providing cargo transfer facilities at interchanges between air, rail, truck, and water transportation points. The company operates like civilian distribution center. Their mission is to keep Soldiers outfitted with the equipment needed to win on the battlefield.
    Lt. Col. Mark Peckham, 348th Transportation Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj, Brenda Acosta encouraged the Soldiers to stay safe, look out for each other, and to stay connected with friends and family during their mobilization.
    Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, attended the event and personally shook every soldier’s hand before they departed. Pazak thanked the Soldiers and family members for their support during the training and asked for continued support during the execution of the upcoming mission.
    Soldiers from the 453rd Cargo Transfer Company fall under the 348th Transportation Battalion in Houston, Texas and the 90th Sustainment Brigade out of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit’s members hail from all over the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833661
    VIRIN: 220306-A-OD080-518
    Filename: DOD_108845469
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 453rd Cargo Transfer Company Mobilization Ceremony, by SFC Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    453rd Cargo Transfer Company Mobilization Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment Brigade
    Army Reserve
    90th
    4th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT