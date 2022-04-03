BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 5, 2022) – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and Virginia-class attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) surface in the Beaufort Sea, kicking off Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mike Demello/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833660
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-ON977-1159
|Filename:
|DOD_108845305
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Illinois (SSN 786) and USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Surface in Arctic Ocean, Kick Off Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
