    ARCTIC EDGE 2022: 10th SFG(A) moves north of Arctic Circle

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) load a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules with the 731st Airlift Squadron at Fairbanks International Airport, Fairbanks, Alaska, for movement north of the Arctic Circle in support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 from March 2-3, 2022. AE22 is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, first taking place in 2018. Arctic exercises have been conducted in Alaska for the past five decades under different names such as JACK FROST and BRIM FROST. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant) (This video has been altered for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833646
    VIRIN: 220303-A-YT230-835
    Filename: DOD_108844931
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 2022: 10th SFG(A) moves north of Arctic Circle, by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    special operations
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

