ARCTIC EDGE 2022: 10th SFG(A) moves north of Arctic Circle

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) load a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules with the 731st Airlift Squadron at Fairbanks International Airport, Fairbanks, Alaska, for movement north of the Arctic Circle in support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 from March 2-3, 2022. AE22 is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, first taking place in 2018. Arctic exercises have been conducted in Alaska for the past five decades under different names such as JACK FROST and BRIM FROST. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant) (This video has been altered for security purposes.)