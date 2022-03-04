French fighters patrol the skies over Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



The French Air Force is helping Poland secure the skies.

Since 24 February, Rafale fighter jets from Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in southern France have been flying Combat Air Patrol (CAP) missions over Poland, augmenting the Polish Air Force’s standing Air Policing efforts, as well as those of US Air Force fighters forward-deployed to Poland in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. NATO has since enhanced its defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance, with more land, air and maritime forces deployed across the NATO area from various Allies.

The Rafale have been aided in their mission by the French Air Force’s fleet of aerial refuelers, which help the fighters cover Polish airspace for longer periods of time.

Footage includes shots of Rafale taxiing and launching from Mont-de-Marsan Air Base; shots of French refuelers taking off and fueling Rafale; and an interview with a French Air Force deputy squadron commander.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH RAFALE FIGHTER JETS TAXIING FOR TAKEOFF

(00:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – RAFALE TAKING OFF

(00:44) GOPRO SHOT – RAFALE REFUELING

(00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – RAFALE LAUNCHING AT NIGHT

(01:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH AIR FORCE A330 REFUELING TANKER TAXIING FOR TAKEOFF

(01:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKER INTERIOR

(01:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKER OPERATOR REFUELING RAFALE

(01:44) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“We are at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase, in the south of France, from where Rafale take off daily to participate in missions protecting NATO’s territories over Poland.”



(01:55) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“The French aircraft participate in missions to secure NATO airspace as a member of NATO and to the benefit of the strategic solidarity between NATO members and the countries of the European Union, a strategic solidarity that France holds dear”

(02:12) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“It is important to participate in these missions since France is a member of NATO and France is a European Union country involved in the security of all our Allies.”

(02:24) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“We carry out several missions per day above Polish airspace. These are air defence missions. The aim is to secure NATO’s airspace, as well as the airspace of members of the European Union, and these are mainly missions during which we monitor and we seek to identify potential aircraft which could interfere with NATO airspace.”

(02:47) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“We take off from the base of Mont-de-Marsan. We make contact in the sky with refueling aircraft which then provide us with fuel that will allow us to reach the patrol areas. Then, we carry out work slots during which we ensure, in this case, the safety of Poland's airspace. And then, we go back to France with the help of these same refueling tankers aircraft that allow us to refuel during the flights.”

(03:17) SOUNDBITE (French) Major “Wiki,” Deputy Squadron Commander, 30th Wing, French Air Force

“For us, it is a source of pride mainly to work together with our Allies, with our NATO Allies, and for the benefit of the security of the European Union and for the benefit of the security of NATO countries. It's an honor and at the same time it almost feels like routine, because we're used to training together throughout the year, we’re used to doing major exercises together. We're used to working within the coalitions along with NATO aircraft, so in the end, it's just the result of daily training throughout our year.”