Polish Fuels gasses up the Strike Eagles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833574" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Polish Air Force Fuels team delivers gas to An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Ramp 2 at Łask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 04, 2022. The 336th FS is currently performing a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission to strengththen deterrence efforts through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)