    Polish Fuels gasses up the Strike Eagles

    LASK, POLAND

    04.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Polish Air Force Fuels team delivers gas to An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Ramp 2 at Łask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 04, 2022. The 336th FS is currently performing a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission to strengththen deterrence efforts through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833574
    VIRIN: 220304-F-TL453-2001
    Filename: DOD_108844462
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: LASK, PL 

    NATO
    USAFE
    F-15E
    336th FS
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    europeansupport2022

