Polish Fuels gasses up the Strike Eagles

A Polish Air Force Fuels team delivers gas to An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Ramp 2 at Łask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 04, 2022. The 336th FS is currently performing a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission to strengththen deterrence efforts through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|04.03.2022
|03.05.2022 09:41
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LASK, PL
