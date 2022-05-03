Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Shipyard - Episode Nine

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this ninth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson joins the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Fall Protection High Risk Team to celebrate their efforts in developing the Fall Protection Competent Persons Course.

    These individuals have worked with Naval Sea Systems Command as well as the other shipyards to develop a corporate-wide course that trains individuals on the fall protection needed for the work being done in the shipyard industry. Through initial planning, production, and now working on finalizing and implementing the course, this has been a hard-fought journey for the team to provide the training needed to ensure our employees are protected while working at heights.

    Bravo Zulu to all involved and a job well-done!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Learn more about the team and the course here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/415700/catching-you-before-fall-nnsys-fall-protection-high-risk-team-makes-huge-strides-ensuring-safe-workplace

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 08:15
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

