America's Shipyard - Episode Nine

Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this ninth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson joins the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Fall Protection High Risk Team to celebrate their efforts in developing the Fall Protection Competent Persons Course.



These individuals have worked with Naval Sea Systems Command as well as the other shipyards to develop a corporate-wide course that trains individuals on the fall protection needed for the work being done in the shipyard industry. Through initial planning, production, and now working on finalizing and implementing the course, this has been a hard-fought journey for the team to provide the training needed to ensure our employees are protected while working at heights.



Bravo Zulu to all involved and a job well-done!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Learn more about the team and the course here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/415700/catching-you-before-fall-nnsys-fall-protection-high-risk-team-makes-huge-strides-ensuring-safe-workplace