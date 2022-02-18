Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing traveled to King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the second iteration of the Royal Saudi Air Force led exercise, Spears of Victory.
The large force air exercise involved four nations, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 06:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833569
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108844411
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
