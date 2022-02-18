Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing traveled to King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the second iteration of the Royal Saudi Air Force led exercise, Spears of Victory.

    The large force air exercise involved four nations, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain and the United States.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 06:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833569
    VIRIN: 220218-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108844411
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SA

    This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    RSAF
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory

