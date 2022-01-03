Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2022: Jungle Survival Training Interview (Pvt. Kamon Mtearid)

    U-TAPAO, THAILAND

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Royal Thai Marine Corps Pvt. Kamon Mtearid, a jungle survival instructor with Royal Thai Marine Corps Reconnaissance Battalion, gives an interview after a jungle survival training event during exercise Cobra Gold at Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2022. The training consisted of Royal Thai Marines instructing U.S. Marines on finding food and water sources, how to find and build shelter and how to interact with animals in the wild.
    CG 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 06:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833568
    VIRIN: 220305-M-FS141-1004
    Filename: DOD_108844410
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: U-TAPAO, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    recon
    Cobra Gold
    Jungle Survival Training
    U.S. Marines
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Royal Thai Marine Corps

