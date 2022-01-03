Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2022: Jungle Survival Training Interview (Pfc. Aaron Beltran)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U-TAPAO, THAILAND

    03.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Aaron Beltran, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives an interview after a jungle survival training event during exercise Cobra Gold at Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2022. The training consisted of Royal Thai Marines instructing U.S. Marines on finding food and water sources, how to find and build shelter, and how to interact with animals in the wild.

    CG 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 06:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833567
    VIRIN: 220305-M-FS141-1003
    Filename: DOD_108844409
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: U-TAPAO, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2022: Jungle Survival Training Interview (Pfc. Aaron Beltran), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recon
    Cobra Gold
    Jungle Survival Training
    U.S. Marines
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Royal Thai Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT