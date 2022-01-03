Cobra Gold 2022: Jungle Survival Training Interview (Pfc. Aaron Beltran)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Aaron Beltran, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives an interview after a jungle survival training event during exercise Cobra Gold at Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2022. The training consisted of Royal Thai Marines instructing U.S. Marines on finding food and water sources, how to find and build shelter, and how to interact with animals in the wild.



CG 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)