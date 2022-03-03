Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll collection of leaders and soldiers with the combined, Indo-Pacific joint force hosting a dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in Rayong, Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)