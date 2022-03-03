Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    B-roll collection of leaders and soldiers with the combined, Indo-Pacific joint force hosting a dedication ceremony as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in Rayong, Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833564
    VIRIN: 220303-A-MF526-0200
    Filename: DOD_108844363
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: TH

    This work, Cobra Gold 2022 closes with dedication ceremony, by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    cobragold
    ExerciseCobraGold
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    CobraGold2022
    ExerciseCobraGold22

