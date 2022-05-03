Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Cold Weather Training

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    03.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force conduct cold weather training in order to adapt to, and become efficient in, an arctic environment prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 22-26, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. Music track courtesy of "Evolution" by Bensound Royalty Free Music. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833561
    VIRIN: 220305-M-BY673-038
    Filename: DOD_108844296
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Cold Weather Training, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Cold Response
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

