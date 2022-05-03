U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force conduct cold weather training in order to adapt to, and become efficient in, an arctic environment prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 22-26, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. Music track courtesy of "Evolution" by Bensound Royalty Free Music. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez.)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833561
|VIRIN:
|220305-M-BY673-038
|Filename:
|DOD_108844296
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, II MEF Cold Weather Training, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS
