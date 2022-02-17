Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Norway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    02.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Dodge 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Meet four of Norway's Conscripts as they teach us about their home nation who is hosting NATO Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022.

    Exercise BRILLIANT JUMP 2022 will demonstrate the capability and integration of NATO forces as a contribution to NATO's deterrence and defence posture. BRILLIANT JUMP will train NATO Response Force's Very High Readiness Brigade in Norway. Consistent training and exercise improves interoperability, readiness and cohesion of Alliance forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 04:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833560
    VIRIN: 220217-N-GP524-0001
    Filename: DOD_108844291
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Norway, by PO1 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    Brilliant Jump 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT