Welcome to Norway

Meet four of Norway's Conscripts as they teach us about their home nation who is hosting NATO Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022.



Exercise BRILLIANT JUMP 2022 will demonstrate the capability and integration of NATO forces as a contribution to NATO's deterrence and defence posture. BRILLIANT JUMP will train NATO Response Force's Very High Readiness Brigade in Norway. Consistent training and exercise improves interoperability, readiness and cohesion of Alliance forces.