    F-16s arrive at JBER for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to participate in U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833551
    VIRIN: 220304-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_108844082
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s arrive at JBER for AE22, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    Experiment
    Alaskan Command
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22

