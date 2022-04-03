F-16s arrive at JBER for AE22

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to participate in U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
