U.S. Airmen assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, arrive at the Joint Mobility Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2022. The 180th FW is participating in U.S. Northern Command’s Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. Approximately 1,000 U.S. military and Canadian Armed Forces personnel are participating in AE22.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 21:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833550
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-AT619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108844081
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing arrives at JBER for AE22, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
