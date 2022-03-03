Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180th Fighter Wing arrives at JBER for AE22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, arrive at the Joint Mobility Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2022. The 180th FW is participating in U.S. Northern Command’s Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. Approximately 1,000 U.S. military and Canadian Armed Forces personnel are participating in AE22.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833550
    VIRIN: 220302-F-AT619-1001
    Filename: DOD_108844081
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    StrongerTogether
    ae22
    AlwaysVigilant
    ARCTICEDGE2022

