Bravo Company Follow Series Graduation

The New U.S. Marines Of Follow Series (Platoons 1033,1034,1035) Bravo Company 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 4, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833542
|VIRIN:
|220304-M-HJ365-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108843879
|Length:
|00:19:27
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
