    Bravo Company Follow Series Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Simone Saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The New U.S. Marines Of Follow Series (Platoons 1033,1034,1035) Bravo Company 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 4, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine corps customs and traditions.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833542
    VIRIN: 220304-M-HJ365-002
    Filename: DOD_108843879
    Length: 00:19:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Follow Series Graduation, by Cpl Simone Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mcrd
    graduation
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    motivaton

