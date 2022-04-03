Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Seabee's 80th Birthday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Happy birthday, Seabees! Naval Education and Training Command celebrates the 80th birthday of our Navy's Seabees and thanks the many women and men who chose to serve the Navy and our country in this noble profession.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833525
    VIRIN: 220304-N-N0043-001
    PIN: 2201
    Filename: DOD_108843645
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Seabee's 80th Birthday Shoutout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT