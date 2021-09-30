In part 08 of this series, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. John B. "Wolf" Gallemore, introduces the patch of the 8th Fighter Wing, drawing a lineage all the way back to WWI. Col Gallemore also introduces the patch of the Wolf Pack, honoring the heritage of the first Wolf, Robin Olds.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833519
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108843442
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 08/16: 8th Fighter Wing [Kunsan AB], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT