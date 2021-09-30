Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patches of PACAF 08/16: 8th Fighter Wing [Kunsan AB]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 08 of this series, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. John B. "Wolf" Gallemore, introduces the patch of the 8th Fighter Wing, drawing a lineage all the way back to WWI. Col Gallemore also introduces the patch of the Wolf Pack, honoring the heritage of the first Wolf, Robin Olds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833519
    VIRIN: 210930-F-DG902-005
    Filename: DOD_108843442
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patches of PACAF 08/16: 8th Fighter Wing [Kunsan AB], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Wolf Pack
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT