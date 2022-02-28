U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, remove trees and brush from a route during a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team drill during Combat Logistics Battalion 24's field exercise in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 28, 2022. The field exercise allows Marines and Sailors the opportunity to train in a controlled, realistic environment while rehearsing the coordination of foreign humanitarian assistance in the event of a natural disaster or contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833509
|VIRIN:
|220228-M-QY799-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108843243
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 24 rehearses Humanitarian Assistance Route Clearance, by Sgt Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
