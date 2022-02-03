U.S. service members load military equipment onto an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for a deployment to Europe and Africa area operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 2, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will go to Germany to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. John Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833508
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-QS944-480
|Filename:
|DOD_108843239
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Service members load equipment for a deployment Europe, by CPT John Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
