    Service members load equipment for a deployment Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Capt. John Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. service members load military equipment onto an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for a deployment to Europe and Africa area operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 2, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will go to Germany to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. John Howard)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833508
    VIRIN: 220302-A-QS944-480
    Filename: DOD_108843239
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    This work, Service members load equipment for a deployment Europe, by CPT John Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Deployment
    Hunter Army Airfield

