Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Ian Urbina, a maritime journalist, and Coast Guard personnel discuss the threats of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (IUU-F). They explain how the Coast Guard is working alongside like-minded partners around the world to combat IUU-F and strengthen global maritime security, regional stability, and economic prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833507
    VIRIN: 210304-G-AS553-1002
    Filename: DOD_108843237
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT