Ian Urbina, a maritime journalist, and Coast Guard personnel discuss the threats of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (IUU-F). They explain how the Coast Guard is working alongside like-minded partners around the world to combat IUU-F and strengthen global maritime security, regional stability, and economic prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833507
|VIRIN:
|210304-G-AS553-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108843237
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
