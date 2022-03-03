748th AMXS and 48th MSG depart Lask Air Base on A Polish C-130

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, along side Airmen from across the 48th Fighter Wing depart Lask Air Base, Poland on a Polish C-130 after completing a NATO enhance Air Policing Mission at Lask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 03, 2022. Maintenance and support Airmen at Vital to the success of every Liberty Wing mission and the 748th AMXS worked 24/7 for three straight weeks to accomplish the NATO eAP mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|03.03.2022
|03.04.2022 13:48
|B-Roll
|833504
|220303-F-TL453-1001
|DOD_108843196
|00:05:07
|LASK, PL
|0
|0
