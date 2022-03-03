748th AMXS and 48th MSG depart Lask Air Base on A Polish C-130

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833504" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, along side Airmen from across the 48th Fighter Wing depart Lask Air Base, Poland on a Polish C-130 after completing a NATO enhance Air Policing Mission at Lask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 03, 2022. Maintenance and support Airmen at Vital to the success of every Liberty Wing mission and the 748th AMXS worked 24/7 for three straight weeks to accomplish the NATO eAP mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)