Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    748th AMXS and 48th MSG depart Lask Air Base on A Polish C-130

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LASK, POLAND

    03.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, along side Airmen from across the 48th Fighter Wing depart Lask Air Base, Poland on a Polish C-130 after completing a NATO enhance Air Policing Mission at Lask Air Base, Poland, Mar. 03, 2022. Maintenance and support Airmen at Vital to the success of every Liberty Wing mission and the 748th AMXS worked 24/7 for three straight weeks to accomplish the NATO eAP mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833504
    VIRIN: 220303-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108843196
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: LASK, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 748th AMXS and 48th MSG depart Lask Air Base on A Polish C-130, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    eAP
    748th AMXS
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT