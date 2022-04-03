The 6th Security Forces Squadron conducts a Emergency Services Team tryout at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833494
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842988
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 6th SFS conducts EST tryouts, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT