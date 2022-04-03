Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS conducts EST tryouts

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Security Forces Squadron conducts a Emergency Services Team tryout at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833494
    VIRIN: 220304-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842988
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th SFS conducts EST tryouts, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    Security Forces
    Weapons
    EST
    6th SFS

