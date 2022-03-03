French troops from the NRF deploy to Romania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

French military personnel and vehicles from the NATO Response Force (NRF), including VABs (véhicule de l’avant blindé) and AMX-10RCs arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu international airport in Romania. Elements of the NRF

have been activated for the first time in its history, in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,

demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of its Allies.

The NRF is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed. France leads this year’s highest-readiness element of the NATO Response Force.



Footage includes various shots of French troops and armoured vehicles landing in Romania and setting up camp.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – ANTONOV CARGO AIRCRAFT LANDS AT MIHAIL

KOGĂLNICEANU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ROMANIA

2. (00:11) TIMELAPSE (NO SOUND) – NOSE OF ANTONOV AIRCRAFT OPENS

3. (00:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – VARIOUS FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES DISEMBARK

FROM ANTONOV AIRCRAFT AND DRIVE TO MILITARY BASE

4. (01:18) – VARIOUS INTERIOR VEHICLE SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIER DRIVES

ARMOURED VEHICLE DOWN AIRFIELD

5. (01:33) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES LEAVE AIRFIELD

6. (01:43) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH CARGO TAKEN OUT FROM A C130 AIRCRAFT

7. (01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH AEROPLANE CARRYING SOLDIERS ARRIVES

AT MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

8. (02:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH NRF TROOPS DISEMBARK FROM AIRCRAFT

9. (03:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS WALK TO THEIR TENTS

10. (03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS PREPARE THEIR BUNKS

11. (04:36) SOUNDBITE (FRENCH) – CORPORAL LILIAN BELLIER, THE NATO

RESPONSE FORCE (NRF)

“Just before leaving we were on an exercise, we were in Sissonne at the CENZUB

(Centre d’Entrainement aux actions en Zone Urbaine). The alert went off in the middle

of exercise, so we had to switch very quickly. It allows us to really solidify what we

learned in the field, and now we can put it into practice.”

12. (04:53) SOUNDBITE (FRENCH) – SERGEANT QUENTIN DRACH, THE NATO

RESPONSE FORCE

“It's a spirit of solidarity that takes hold of all of us already, and me personally. It is the

team spirit among the Alpine Hunters, which is also the spirit of NATO, we are ready

to help our Allies. Quite simply, we are on the Eastern border of Europe, and we are

ready for any contingency that may happen. It also shows a nice solidarity momentum

between all European countries.”