    French troops from the NRF deploy to Romania

    ROMANIA

    03.03.2022

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    French military personnel and vehicles from the NATO Response Force (NRF), including VABs (véhicule de l’avant blindé) and AMX-10RCs arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu international airport in Romania. Elements of the NRF
    have been activated for the first time in its history, in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,
    demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of its Allies.
    The NRF is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed. France leads this year’s highest-readiness element of the NATO Response Force.

    Footage includes various shots of French troops and armoured vehicles landing in Romania and setting up camp.

    SHOTLIST

    1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – ANTONOV CARGO AIRCRAFT LANDS AT MIHAIL
    KOGĂLNICEANU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ROMANIA
    2. (00:11) TIMELAPSE (NO SOUND) – NOSE OF ANTONOV AIRCRAFT OPENS
    3. (00:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – VARIOUS FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES DISEMBARK
    FROM ANTONOV AIRCRAFT AND DRIVE TO MILITARY BASE
    4. (01:18) – VARIOUS INTERIOR VEHICLE SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIER DRIVES
    ARMOURED VEHICLE DOWN AIRFIELD
    5. (01:33) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES LEAVE AIRFIELD
    6. (01:43) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH CARGO TAKEN OUT FROM A C130 AIRCRAFT
    7. (01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH AEROPLANE CARRYING SOLDIERS ARRIVES
    AT MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
    8. (02:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH NRF TROOPS DISEMBARK FROM AIRCRAFT
    9. (03:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS WALK TO THEIR TENTS
    10. (03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH SOLDIERS PREPARE THEIR BUNKS
    11. (04:36) SOUNDBITE (FRENCH) – CORPORAL LILIAN BELLIER, THE NATO
    RESPONSE FORCE (NRF)
    “Just before leaving we were on an exercise, we were in Sissonne at the CENZUB
    (Centre d’Entrainement aux actions en Zone Urbaine). The alert went off in the middle
    of exercise, so we had to switch very quickly. It allows us to really solidify what we
    learned in the field, and now we can put it into practice.”
    12. (04:53) SOUNDBITE (FRENCH) – SERGEANT QUENTIN DRACH, THE NATO
    RESPONSE FORCE
    “It's a spirit of solidarity that takes hold of all of us already, and me personally. It is the
    team spirit among the Alpine Hunters, which is also the spirit of NATO, we are ready
    to help our Allies. Quite simply, we are on the Eastern border of Europe, and we are
    ready for any contingency that may happen. It also shows a nice solidarity momentum
    between all European countries.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833474
    VIRIN: 220304-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842896
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    NATO reinforcements

