    Ready Tiger 22-01: Command, Control

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    C2 is necessary to get intelligence effectively communicated to people on the ground and in the air to get the operation mission accomplished! Command and Control is a crucial piece of the Ready Tiger exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 12:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833463
    VIRIN: 220303-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842877
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Tiger 22-01: Command, Control, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command and Control
    C2
    Ready Tiger 22-01

