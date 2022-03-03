C2 is necessary to get intelligence effectively communicated to people on the ground and in the air to get the operation mission accomplished! Command and Control is a crucial piece of the Ready Tiger exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|833463
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842877
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Tiger 22-01: Command, Control, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT