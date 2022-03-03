Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER Information Briefing at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Soldiers, to include active duty, active guard and reserve and those on Active Duty-Operational Support orders, attended an information briefing about the 2022 Army Emergency Relief program and its annual campaign, March 3, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Video by Zach Mott, 88th RD PAO)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833462
    VIRIN: 220303-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_108842875
    Length: 00:24:06
    FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER Information Briefing at Fort McCoy, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Emergency Relief
    Fort McCoy
    AER

