Soldiers, to include active duty, active guard and reserve and those on Active Duty-Operational Support orders, attended an information briefing about the 2022 Army Emergency Relief program and its annual campaign, March 3, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Video by Zach Mott, 88th RD PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833462
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842875
|Length:
|00:24:06
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER Information Briefing at Fort McCoy, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
