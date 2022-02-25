Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Agile Combat Employment Update

    02.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Stephanie Basket, Air Combat Command's Air Expeditionary Communications Branch Chief and Maj. Alexander Wilkie, ACC's Agile Combat Employment Branch Chief were asked about ACC's ACE capabilities and what Airmen should expect moving forward. From training Airmen to implementing new technology, ACE is projected to effect all Airmen in one way or another.

    This work, ACC Agile Combat Employment Update, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACE
    ACC
    Comms
    Agile Combat Employment
    Expeditionary Comms

