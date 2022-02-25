ACC Agile Combat Employment Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833451" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Stephanie Basket, Air Combat Command's Air Expeditionary Communications Branch Chief and Maj. Alexander Wilkie, ACC's Agile Combat Employment Branch Chief were asked about ACC's ACE capabilities and what Airmen should expect moving forward. From training Airmen to implementing new technology, ACE is projected to effect all Airmen in one way or another.