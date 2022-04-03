Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canadian crews rescue 31 fishermen from a sinking vessel off Nova Scotia

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Members from the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, and the Royal Canadian Air Force recount the rescue of 31 people from the Atlantic Destiny, a 143-foot Canadian commercial fishing vessel 115 nautical miles south of Nova Scotia, Canada, March 4, 2022. The case, which occurred on March 2, 2021, was highlighted at the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address in Clearwater Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833450
    VIRIN: 210304-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842777
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    U.S. Coast Guard

