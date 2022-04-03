U.S. and Canadian crews rescue 31 fishermen from a sinking vessel off Nova Scotia

Members from the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, and the Royal Canadian Air Force recount the rescue of 31 people from the Atlantic Destiny, a 143-foot Canadian commercial fishing vessel 115 nautical miles south of Nova Scotia, Canada, March 4, 2022. The case, which occurred on March 2, 2021, was highlighted at the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address in Clearwater Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833450
|VIRIN:
|210304-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842777
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
