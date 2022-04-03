U.S. Air Force civilian Samantha Harris, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, and wing command Col. Daniel McDonough deliver a message to the wing’s Airmen about sexual assault prevention and response in Peoria, Illinois, March 4, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833447
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-EU280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842751
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Message from new 182nd Airlift Wing SARC, Samantha Harris, March 3, 2022, by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT