    Message from new 182nd Airlift Wing SARC, Samantha Harris, March 3, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force civilian Samantha Harris, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, and wing command Col. Daniel McDonough deliver a message to the wing’s Airmen about sexual assault prevention and response in Peoria, Illinois, March 4, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 10:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833447
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-EU280-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842751
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Message from new 182nd Airlift Wing SARC, Samantha Harris, March 3, 2022, by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    SARC
    SAPR
    Air Force
    sexual assault response and prevention
    More Lethal and Ready Force

