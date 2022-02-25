First San Antonio Electromagnetic Defense (SA-EMD) initiative briefing of 2022, hosted by 502d Air Base Wing - Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
With presentations from:
Genesis Systems, Mr. Steve Kwast, Dr. David Stuckenberg
5G Telemedicine and Medical Training, Dr. Paul Young, MD, MPH, MSS, FAsMA
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 11:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833440
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-DO473-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842694
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, San Antonio Electromagnetic Defense (SA-EMD) 25 Feb 2022 Quarterly Update, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT