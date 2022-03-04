Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers on 4 Mar. 2022 (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 4 March 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 09:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833434
    VIRIN: 220304-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842632
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG Remarks
    FORMIN20220304

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT