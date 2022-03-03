Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Brilliant Jump 22 Very High Readiness Brigade

    NORWAY

    03.03.2022

    Video by WO-2 Edouard Bocquet 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Exercise Brilliant Jump 22 is underway in Norway. Multinational troops will test their resolve in challenging conditions. NATO`s long-planned exercise has kicked off. Watch the video on the "Very High Readiness Brigade of NATO Response Force" in Norway.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    This work, Exercise Brilliant Jump 22 Very High Readiness Brigade, by WO-2 Edouard Bocquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    BrilliantJump22

