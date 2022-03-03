Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd
    Infantry Division conduct a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams Main Battle
    Tanks at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
    March 3, 2022. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO
    allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with
    host-nation forces.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833415
    VIRIN: 220303-A-JB875-892
    Filename: DOD_108842481
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCORPS
    5MPAD
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

