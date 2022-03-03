U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd
Infantry Division conduct a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams Main Battle
Tanks at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
March 3, 2022. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO
allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with
host-nation forces.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833415
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-JB875-892
|Filename:
|DOD_108842481
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS
