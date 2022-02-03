Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students celebrate diversity through reading

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Students at Wiesbaden Middle School celebrated Read Across America Day, March 2, 2022, with grant presentation and a one-mile diversity walk on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, in Germany. This year’s theme was “Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers.” (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Read Across America
    National Education Association
    Wiesbaden Middle School
    USAG Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    Federal Education Association

