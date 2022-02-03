Students at Wiesbaden Middle School celebrated Read Across America Day, March 2, 2022, with grant presentation and a one-mile diversity walk on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, in Germany. This year’s theme was “Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers.” (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 05:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833402
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-DX878-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108842381
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Students celebrate diversity through reading, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT