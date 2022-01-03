U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command on United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr, Germany, greets incoming Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on the tarmac at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 03:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833378
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-EK541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842265
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3 ID soldiers arrive to Germany, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
