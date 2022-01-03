Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 ID soldiers arrive to Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command on United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr, Germany, greets incoming Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on the tarmac at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833378
    VIRIN: 220301-A-EK541-001
    Filename: DOD_108842265
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: NUREMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 ID soldiers arrive to Germany, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT