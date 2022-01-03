3 ID soldiers arrive to Germany

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command on United States Army Garrison Bavaria Grafenwoehr, Germany, greets incoming Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on the tarmac at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)