    Brigade of Excellence Rolling Retention Policy Fiscal Year 2022

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    SFC Daniel H. Wheeler, 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Senior Career Counselor, highlights some key benefits of the Brigade of Excellence Rolling Retention Policy Fiscal Year 2022. (Video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.bensound.com)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833373
    VIRIN: 220225-A-FX425-001
    Filename: DOD_108842253
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Reenlistment
    2sigbde
    Brigade of Excellence
    Rolling Retention Policy

