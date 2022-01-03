Welcome Ceremony for 3rd ID at Nuremberg Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833372" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division are welcomed to Germany in a ceremony attended by Markus Soder, the Minister president of Bavaria on March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army Video by SPC. Garrison Waites)