Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division are welcomed to Germany in a ceremony attended by Markus Soder, the Minister president of Bavaria on March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army Video by SPC. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833372
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-QE881-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108842245
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Ceremony for 3rd ID at Nuremberg Airport, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT