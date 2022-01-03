3rd ID Gear Download at Nuremberg Airport

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Airmen, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, unload a newly arrived Boeing C-17 at the Nuremberg Airport, Nuremberg, March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Garrison Waites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833371
    VIRIN: 220303-A-QE881-001
    Filename: DOD_108842240
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NUREMBERG, DE

