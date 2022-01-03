U.S. Airmen, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, unload a newly arrived Boeing C-17 at the Nuremberg Airport, Nuremberg, March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 03:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833371
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-QE881-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842240
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ID Gear Download at Nuremberg Airport, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
