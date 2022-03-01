16th Sustainment Brigade transports Army Prepositioned Stock to Grafenwoehr, Germany

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 16th Sustainment Brigade transport M1 Abrams from Coleman

worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 01, 2022. The

tanks are part of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Army Prepositioned

Stock-2. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to

support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to

Germany, as announced by the Department of Defense.