16th Sustainment Brigade transports Army Prepositioned Stock to Grafenwoehr, Germany

Soldiers with the 16th Sustainment Brigade transport M1 Abrams from Coleman
worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 01, 2022. The
tanks are part of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Army Prepositioned
Stock-2. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to
support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to
Germany, as announced by the Department of Defense.
Date Taken:
01.03.2022
Date Posted:
03.04.2022
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833367
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-JB875-536
|Filename:
|DOD_108842223
Length:
00:00:54
Location:
GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
