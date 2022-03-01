Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Sustainment Brigade transports Army Prepositioned Stock to Grafenwoehr, Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Soldiers with the 16th Sustainment Brigade transport M1 Abrams from Coleman
    worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 01, 2022. The
    tanks are part of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Army Prepositioned
    Stock-2. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to
    support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to
    Germany, as announced by the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833367
    VIRIN: 220301-A-JB875-536
    Filename: DOD_108842223
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade transports Army Prepositioned Stock to Grafenwoehr, Germany, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EuropeanSupport2022 #StrongerTogether #USArmy #EUCOM #Grafenwoehr #7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT