The U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022.

The Army Prepositioned Stocks is a U.S. Department of the Army program in which

equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant

commander requires additional capabilities. The U.S. Army has seven APS

regions and APS-2 is designated for Europe. APS sites reduce deployment

timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat

power for contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)