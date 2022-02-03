The U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022.
The Army Prepositioned Stocks is a U.S. Department of the Army program in which
equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant
commander requires additional capabilities. The U.S. Army has seven APS
regions and APS-2 is designated for Europe. APS sites reduce deployment
timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat
power for contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833365
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-HE359-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_108842190
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT