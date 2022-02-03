Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2, 2022.
    The Army Prepositioned Stocks is a U.S. Department of the Army program in which
    equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant
    commander requires additional capabilities. The U.S. Army has seven APS
    regions and APS-2 is designated for Europe. APS sites reduce deployment
    timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat
    power for contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833365
    VIRIN: 220302-A-HE359-1111
    Filename: DOD_108842190
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 arrive at the 7th Army Training Command, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    USAREURAF
    europeansupport2022

