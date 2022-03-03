Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) 3d Marines redesignates to 3d MLR ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Wilson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marines participate in a redesignation ceremony to become the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The 3d Marine Littoral Regiment will serve as a key enabler for joint, allied, and partnered forces, will integrate with naval forces, and will enable multi-domain maneuver and fires within contested spaces. The transition of 3d Marines to 3d MLR is in accordance with Force Design 2030 and one of the first major steps to facilitating a shift as the Marine Corps divests in legacy capabilities and builds a force that is optimized for operations envisioned within the Commandant’s Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

