    2022 Navy and Marine Corps Active Duty Fund Drive

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220303-N-KP021-1001 (March 3, 2022) This video is a commercial for the Navy and Marine Corps Active Duty Fund Drive for 2022. NMCRS provides emergency loans for active duty members. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L Soule/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833356
    VIRIN: 220303-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_108841989
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Navy and Marine Corps Active Duty Fund Drive, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    NMCRS
    Active Duty Fund Drive

