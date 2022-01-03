Social Week Awareness Month at BJACH, JRTC, Fort Polk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833350" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital recognizes the important contributions of social workers in the Department of Behavioral Health, the Army and the nation during Social Week Awareness Month. Social workers from the hospital, Army Community Service and in the local schools make a tremendous impact on the quality life of Soldiers and Families stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.