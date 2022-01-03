Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Week Awareness Month at BJACH, JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital recognizes the important contributions of social workers in the Department of Behavioral Health, the Army and the nation during Social Week Awareness Month. Social workers from the hospital, Army Community Service and in the local schools make a tremendous impact on the quality life of Soldiers and Families stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:36
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

