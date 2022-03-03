Camp Zama Community members observe Japanese Tradition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Nearly 40 people from Camp Zama joined an Army Community Service walking tour to the nearby Zama shrine, which had on display several traditional Japanese Hina dolls. The display is a tradition known as Hina Matsuri, held every year on March 3rd, known as Girls Day, when parents wish their daughters health and happiness.







Interview: Doris Rowley, Participant





Interview: Sharon Wilhelm, Participant





Narration:

It has become a tradition at Zama shrine to display the dolls on the 77 steps leading up to the entrance, as well as in other areas within the shrine.





Interview: Kasumi Yamamoto, Director, Zama Shrine Hina-Matsuri Association

This year marks the sixth anniversary since we began displaying the Hina dolls at the shrine. The reason we decided to have this event was that about 15 years ago, we got many requests from the local community asking if they could give their Hina doll to us. It is tradition that people properly burn their Hina dolls and displays if they want to dispose of them, but these people had taken good care of their dolls and did not want to burn them. So they asked us if we could take their dolls and display them. Since then, we’ve been taking the dolls that are donated to us and keeping them in storage. Then about six years ago, we decided to begin displaying them at the shrine.



We also display Hina dolls that date back to the Edo period, as well as dolls created by numerous artists throughout the Kanto Plain.





Narration:

The Zama shrine displays the dolls for public viewing every year from March 1st through the 3rd.





Interview: Sari Sugai, Event Organizer, ACS (talks about the reason having this event)





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.