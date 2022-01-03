Thunderbirds and Blue Angels Fly in Super Delta

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833339" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 1, 2022. The Super Delta grew out of a series of joint training opportunities over the last few years and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe.