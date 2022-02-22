Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Sarah Cloutier- Pride in the Patch

    ME, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Maurice Cheeks 

    3rd Medical Command Deployment Support

    SPC Sarah Cloutier 456th Med Co. Practicing gaining IV access and obtaining vital signs.
    Video captured by MAJ Jeffrey Gruidl

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833337
    VIRIN: 220222-A-RB805-595
    Filename: DOD_108841871
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ME, US
    Hometown: ORONO, ME, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Sarah Cloutier- Pride in the Patch, by SPC Maurice Cheeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAR
    Medcom
    3d MCDS
    PrideinthePatch
    3DMCDS

