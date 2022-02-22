SPC Sarah Cloutier 456th Med Co. Practicing gaining IV access and obtaining vital signs.
Video captured by MAJ Jeffrey Gruidl
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 18:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833337
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-RB805-595
|Filename:
|DOD_108841871
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ME, US
|Hometown:
|ORONO, ME, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Sarah Cloutier- Pride in the Patch, by SPC Maurice Cheeks, identified by DVIDS
